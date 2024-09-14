Clear
Road Hazard On Highway 120

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA – First responders are on the scene of a road hazard on Highway 120.

The CHP reports that a large tree came crashing down just before 6 a.m. at the Highway 120 and 49 intersection in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. The tree is blocking the eastbound lane, and officers are directing traffic.

Caltrans has been called to assist with its removal, which could take several hours. Motorists may want to avoid the area this morning as delays are likely.

