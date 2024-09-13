Free Flu Shot Clinics In Tuolumne County

Flu Shot Prevention View Photo

Sonora, CA — As the fall and winter season approaches, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department will soon start offering flu shots free of charge.

Flu shots will be provided at the Tuolumne County Public Health Department office in Sonora, every Tuesday, starting September 24, by appointment.

Those interested are asked to fill out a registration form ahead of time. More details can be found here.

Free flu shots will also be available at the Tuolumne County Health Fair on Saturday, October 26, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, from 7 am – 2 pm. Free, standard-dose flu shots will be available for those ages 6 months and older. High-dose flu shots may be available for seniors 65+, while supplies last. Nasal spray vaccines will not be offered but may be available from other medical providers and at some local pharmacies.