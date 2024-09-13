Update: Head-on Crash Near Copperopolis Sparks Fire

CHP San Andreas View Photo

Update at 7:35 am: One lane of Highway 4 is back open near the head-on crash west of Horseshoe Lane. Continue to travel with extra caution in the area.

Update at 7:20 am: Highway 4 is closed in both directions near the site of the head-on crash. Caltrans has been notified to help with traffic control.

Original story posted at 7:01 am: Copperopolis, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles collided on Highway 4 west of Horseshoe Lane near Copperopolis.

An air ambulance and fire engines are responding to the scene and officials report that fire is coming from the vehicles, and there is also a small roadside vegetation fire. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.