Update: Fire In Mariposa County Contained

Fire near Lake Don Pedro along Highway 132 Mariposa County View Photo

Update at 12:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have contained the Castillo Fire burning in the 3600 block of Arbolada Drive, between Lake Don Pedro and west of Granite Springs. It is estimated at an acre in size. All aircraft have been called off the scene. A ground crew will remain on scene mopping up for the next several hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Update at 12:35 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the Castillo Fire burning in oak woodland along Highway 132 near Lake Don Pedro. The flames ignited in the 3600 block of Arbolada Drive west of Granite Springs. They updated that the fire is an acre to one-and-a-half acres in size, but hose lay is now around the entire fire and holding within retardant lines. There is no information on whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 12:15 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a blaze along Highway 132 near Lake Don Pedro.

CAL Fire reports the fire in the 3600 block of Arbolada Drive west of Granite Springs. A plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky. There is no information on the fire’s activity or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.