SPD Activity In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Several callers to Clarke Broadcasting regarding why a Sonora Police Department (SPD) patrol vehicle is blocking the busy intersection of Hope Lane and Lyons Street, not allowing drivers to get to Greenley Road.

SPD reports that an early morning solo-vehicle crash on Lyon Street, which turns into Lyons Bald Mountain Road, left the vehicle undrivable and a tow crew could not retrieve the vehicle until now. Luckily, this was a non-injury collision.

Dispatch shared that for the safety of travelers, it was decided to shut down that section of Lyon Street. They added that they hope to have the intersection reopened within the hour.