Clear
81.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

SPD Activity In Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Police vehicle

Sonora Police vehicle

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several callers to Clarke Broadcasting regarding why a Sonora Police Department (SPD) patrol vehicle is blocking the busy intersection of Hope Lane and Lyons Street, not allowing drivers to get to Greenley Road.

SPD reports that an early morning solo-vehicle crash on Lyon Street, which turns into Lyons Bald Mountain Road, left the vehicle undrivable and a tow crew could not retrieve the vehicle until now. Luckily, this was a non-injury collision.

Dispatch shared that for the safety of travelers, it was decided to shut down that section of Lyon Street. They added that they hope to have the intersection reopened within the hour.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 