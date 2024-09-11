Tuolumne Road Repair Striping Underway

Sonora, CA – The striping work got underway today as repairs continue on Tuolumne Road, and motorists can expect delays.

Tuolumne County Public Works reports that American Pavement Systems crews will be working daylight hours through September 20, 2024. They provided this information for drivers:

Striping will be performed during the day on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, and continuing through Friday, September 20, 2024.

Important points regarding the project are as follows:

Tuolumne Road will be subject to traffic restrictions for the duration of the work.

Expect traffic control with delays of up to 15 minutes.

Please comply with all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the construction zone.