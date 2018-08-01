TCSO: Tuolumne Man Threatens Neighbor And Attempts To Burn Car

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s arrested a man in Tuolumne last night on charges of attempted arson, terrorist threats and assault with a deadly weapon.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Andrea Benson reports 53-year-old Craig Williams allegedly threatened the life of a neighbor on Birch Street, and then tried to light the victim’s car on fire with a propane torch. He also reportedly threw the propane torch at the neighbor. Williams was later spotted leaving his home in a taxicab, and it was stopped by sheriff’s deputies, who took Williams into custody.
The incident was reported shortly after 5pm on Sunday.