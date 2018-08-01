TCSO: Tuolumne Man Threatens Neighbor And Attempts To Burn Car

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s arrested a man in Tuolumne last night on charges of attempted arson, terrorist threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Andrea Benson reports 53-year-old Craig Williams allegedly threatened the life of a neighbor on Birch Street, and then tried to light the victim’s car on fire with a propane torch. He also reportedly threw the propane torch at the neighbor. Williams was later spotted leaving his home in a taxicab, and it was stopped by sheriff’s deputies, who took Williams into custody.

The incident was reported shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.