Busy First Meeting Of 2018 For Tuolumne County Supervisors

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County leaders will have many items to discuss during the first meeting of 2018, including board leadership, and marijuana rules.

The supervisors cancelled the January 2nd meeting because it fell so close to New Year’s day, so a special meeting is called for tomorrow, January 9th. It will start at noon, when the board will break into closed session to conduct a performance evaluation of County Administrator Craig Pedro. The Board will then re-open the session at 1:30pm and select a new Chair and Vice Chair for 2018. District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan served as Chairwoman throughout 2017. If the supervisors continue with its rotational system of past years, it would be Randy Hanvelt’s turn to be Chairman and Evan Royce the Vice Chairman.

In addition, the new chair will make appointments to various committees and commissions.

Later, at 4pm, the supervisors will convene with the Marijuana Working Group and hear a presentation about the recent memo by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to US Attorney Generals, aimed at cracking down on state’s that have legalized marijuana for recreational use. After that report, the group will hear presentations from stakeholder representatives, including the CHP, Sheriff’s Office and cultivators. At the end, the board will give staff direction on a timetable for topic discussions, and future meetings, related to commercial cannabis in Tuolumne County.

Written by BJ Hansen.