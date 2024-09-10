GOP: Iran-Backed Terrorism Is A Cancer On The Middle East

Senator Mitch McConnell View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently released a statement regarding Iran backed terrorism.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the statement:

“Iran’s violent influence is a cancer on the Middle East, from Yemen to Iraq to Syria to Gaza to Israel to Lebanon. Hizballah is the most malignant form of this cancer, and its leaders bear responsibility for perpetuating suffering in Lebanon, Syria, and Israel, alike.

Iran-backed terror yet again underscores America’s urgent responsibility to expedite assistance to Israel, without caveat or micromanagement.

It is also time for all nations concerned about violence and instability in the Middle East to hold Iran to account. Until Tehran faces meaningful consequences, it is foolish to expect its deadly and destabilizing influence to subside.”

