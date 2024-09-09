Bret Harte To Induct 12 Individuals, One Team Into Athletic Hall of Fame

Calaveras, CA– Bret Harte Union High School will honor its athletic history with the induction of 12 individuals and one team into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, November. 2. The event will recognize student-athletes, coaches, and supporters from the 2023 and 2024 induction classes.

This year’s standout inductee is the 1994-95 Bret Harte wrestling team, which dominated the season under head coach Jan Schulz. The team secured the Mother Lode League Dual Meet Championship by defeating competitors like Escalon, Folsom, Summerville, and Calaveras. In a thrilling comeback, they clinched the Section D3 championship, overcoming Calaveras with a narrow 29-27 victory, finishing the season with an impressive 31-2 record. The team included Eddie Ramirez, Peter Porter, Matt Aschwanden, Ismael Ramirez, Cody Grimes, Andy Reece, Richard Davidson, Jeff Marez, AC Barnes, Brent Easton, Dan Marchand, Jade Kewish, Josh Adams, Jason Hatchett, and Seth Cowan. They were coached by Jan Schulz, with assistance from Jerry Middleton and Ken Baldwin.

The following inductees will also be honored:

Class of 2023 Inductees:

Richard Hogan, Class of 1985

Heather Deacon Hockenson, Class of 1986

Dusty Bach, Class of 1989

Jason Hatchett, Class of 1996

Michael Lewis, Coach

Phil Stock, Friend

1994-95 Wrestling Team

Class of 2024 Inductees:

Dean Lagomarsino, Class of 1955

Dick Middleton, Class of 1967

Nikos Phipps, Class of 1984

Shawna Shires, Class of 2007

Jerry Rucker, Coach

Dave Cosgrave, Friend

Dinner tickets for the event are $50 and available for purchase in the school office between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. Credit card purchases will incur a $1.50 fee per ticket. Ticket sales close on the Wednesday before the event. For more information visit here.