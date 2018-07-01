Mariposa Flash Flood Watch, Sierra Winter Storm Warning

Rain and Fog Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Mariposa County and the Sierra Nevada from midday Monday through late Monday Night.

Rainfall totals of two to five inches are expected in the watch area, which could result in flash flooding, mud and rock slides and debris flows.

Locations with the greatest threat of flooding will be in the vicinity of the Detwiler burn scar.

Residents should stay alert for rising waters and be prepared to move to higher ground if and when Flash Flood Warnings are issued. Many roads, especially secondary roads, could become flooded or impassable due to excess runoff.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above the 6,000 foot elevation, from 10 PM Monday through 10 PM Tuesday.

Heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow is expected. Plan on hazardous winter driving conditions, travel delays and possible road closures with local whiteout conditions. Most roads will have chain requirements.

Snow levels will start out above 8,000 feet before lowering to 4,500 through 5,500 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations will range from four inches to three feet above the 6,000 foot elevation.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Written by Mark Truppner.