Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Watch Issued

Snow in Yosemite Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

The snow levels will start out above the 8,000 foot elevation before lowering down to 4,500 feet through 5,500 feet on Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations of up to two feet are likely above the 7,000 foot elevation with the potential for as much as 3 feet of new snow along the Sierra crest by Tuesday evening.

Heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow is expected. Plan on hazardous winter driving conditions, travel delays and possible road closures with local whiteout conditions.

Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Most roads will have chain requirements.

For the latest highway road conditions, log on to mymotherlode.com. Keyword: Traffic. For the latest snow ski resort conditions, you can also click the ski tab.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel.

Written by Mark Truppner.