Wildcats tower over Titans

The Sonora Wildcats runover the Antelope Titans in week three of high school football

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

Sonora hit the road and won big on a hot night in Antelope, CA, defeating the host Titans by the score of 55-6.

The game got off to a quick start as Cash Byington took the opening kick off 99 yards to the house and a quick 7-0 Sonora lead. After forcing a three-and-out on the first Antelope possession, the Wildcats offense got to work. A series of big run plays moved the Wildcats quickly down the field, finished off by a 24-yard run for the touchdown by Brody Speer. A special teams miscue by the Wildcats punt team kept Antelope in the game, however, giving the Titans the ball deep in Sonora territory. The Titans dialed up a deep pass to the back corner of the end zone on their first play, making the score 14-6. The Wildcats would answer on the next drive, with Byington and Speer both busting loose for big runs. Byington would finish the drive off with a 15-yard TD reception to put the score at 21-6 at the half.

The second half of the game was all Wildcats. After forcing another three and out on the first Titans possession, the Wildcat offense put together a sustained drive, ending with a nimble 12-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper by Eli Ingalls. Sonora never looked back and piled on the scores, with touchdowns coming from Tommy Sutton and Dallas Lattin. Cash Byington would add another special teams touchdown, this time on a 60-yard punt return. Ethan Craig finished off the scoring for the Wildcats with a pick-six on defense to put the game away.

Colton Gibson won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his stellar play in the defensive backfield. Caden Burd took home the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game for a hit delivered on a third downplay. The Wildcats are off next week and open up Trans Valley league play the following week versus Escalon.

In other gridiron action, Calaveras lost to the Ripon Christian Knights 27 to 6 and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were defeated by the Franklin Yellow Jackets 21-14