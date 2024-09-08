Roadwork In Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, September 8th to the 14th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 49, one-way traffic control between O’Hara Drive in Sonora and Mormon Creek Road in Tuttletown will allow for maintenance work beginning Monday and continue through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Also on Highway 49, an overnight, one-way traffic control between Mill Villa Court and Jackson Street in Sonora will impact traffic to allow for drainage work. The work will begin Monday and will continue through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108, one-way traffic control between Bald Mountain Heliport Road and Pinecrest Lake Road for drainage work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 4 intermittent traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine Road to Appaloosa Road for realignment construction resumes Monday and continues through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Stallion Way to Six Mile Creek for tree work begins Monday, September 9, and continues through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Camp Connell to Black Springs Road for tree work begins Monday, September 9, and continues through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control from Gold Creek Drive to Route 12 West for construction begins Tuesday and continues through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Copello Drive to the Passing Lane for tree work will begin Monday and continue though Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.