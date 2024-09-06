Perfect Records On The Line During Week Three High School Football

Sonora, CA — Sonora, Summerville, and Calaveras are all hoping to stay undefeated during week three of the high school football season.

The Sonora High Wildcats, fresh off a 45-7 win over Livingston, will travel to face the Antelope Titans this evening at 7:15 pm.

The Summerville Bears, following last week’s 38-0 win over Denair, will be at home against Waterford at 7 pm.

Sonora High Football airs on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and Summerville Football is on 93.5 KKBN. The audio from both games is streamed on myMotherLode.com.

Calaveras High defeated Los Altos 54-0 last week and will travel to face the Ripon Christian Knights at 7 pm.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs, still seeking its first win of the year, will be at home hosting the Denair Coyotes.