More Rain Is On The Way

A minor Pacific storm is moving through at this time bringing light to locally moderate precipitation over Northern California.

The precipitation will wind down Saturday with dry weather forecast for Sunday.

A stronger and much wetter Pacific storm is then forecast to impact the area Monday and Tuesday.

This system could produce one to two inches of rain in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, and two to five inches in the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada. This storm may also produce significant snow over the higher elevations and mountain travel could be impacted.

Breezy to windy conditions can also be expected Monday into Tuesday.

Impacts will include slick roads, mountain travel delays and possible debris flows in the vicinity of burn scars. Gusty winds could also impact travel.

Look for additional updates on this developing storm over the weekend. Road conditions can also be found on mymotherlode.com. Keyword: traffic.

Written by Mark Truppner.