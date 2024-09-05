Newsom And Assembly Move Forward Special Session Despite Senate Opposition

Sacramento, CA — After hitting a wall with Democratic Senate Leader Mike McGuire, Governor Gavin Newsom says he and Assembly Leader Robert Rivas are continuing forward with a special legislative session focused on curbing gas prices.

The Senate’s involvement remains unclear after leader McGuire stated last week that he would instead like to continue conversations outside of a formal special session, and would not be convening his chamber.

Newsom is pushing lawmakers to pass legislation requiring refiners to maintain a minimum amount of oil reserves to offset spikes in prices when supplies are low. At a press conference, Newsom was asked if he would also consider lowering, or repealing, gas taxes.

Newsom responded, “No. First of all, the impacts of that in the districts of those (lawmakers) who are proposing a gas tax repeal, I hope are considered. Meaning, the investments that are going to roads, bridges and culverts, and the investments to infrastructure, would be lost.”

Most of California’s funding for roads and infrastructure comes from gas taxes and vehicle licensing fees.

Speaking on behalf of the Assembly, leader Rivas stated, “During this important special session, the Assembly will convene public hearings that thoroughly vet proposals. We’ll hear from experts and ensure that the public has a voice in the process.”

Newsom argued that gas price spikes on consumers are profit spikes for refiners.