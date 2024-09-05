15-Day Sonora Junction Wildlife Project Underway

Highway 395 closure at Highway 108 map View Photo

Bridgeport, CA — Caltrans is alerting travelers that a project commenced yesterday that will impact those traveling over Sonora Pass and wishing to visit Bridgeport.

Highway 395 is completely closed at the Highway 108 intersection (see map). The closure is so crews can install wildlife under-crossings as part of the Sonora Pass Junction Shoulders Project.

Caltrans adds, “Each plate pipe archway under-crossing will measure more than 70 feet in length and stand between 9.5 feet and 11 feet high. With 69 reported wildlife collisions since 2002, Caltrans biologists identified this stretch of US 395 as a crossing hotspot for the West Walker herd of mule deer. The addition of two oversized culverts and fencing to direct animals away from traffic aims to reduce wildlife mortality rates.”

Because of the location, there will be limited detours available. The full closure will continue through September 19 at 6 am.

From Caltrans:

-Northbound travelers can take Highway 182 from Bridgeport and connect with Nevada Route 338.

-Southbound travelers can connect with Nevada Route 208 at Holbrook Junction and take 338 south.

Highway 395 through the communities of Bridgeport, Walker, Coleville, and Topaz will remain open throughout the closure and will still connect to Highway 108 Sonora Pass.