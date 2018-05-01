Quantcast
help information
Sunny
64.9 ° F
Full Weather

T.U.D.: Traffic Delays To Continue On Stewart Street

Traffic Control Ahead
Traffic Control Ahead Photo Icon Enlarge
01/05/2018 7:51 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — T.U.D. reports that emergency sewer repair work will continue today on Stewart Street in downtown Sonora.

The work is scheduled from 8am-4pm, and 5-10 minute traffic delays can be expected. If you are planning to travel on Stewart Street, near the Linoberg Street intersection, be prepared for a delay, or take an alternate route. T.U.D. asks that you use extreme caution if driving in the area.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Stewart Street

loading map - please wait...

Stewart Street 37.984359, -120.382690 Linoberg Street, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.