T.U.D.: Traffic Delays To Continue On Stewart Street

Sonora, CA — T.U.D. reports that emergency sewer repair work will continue today on Stewart Street in downtown Sonora.
The work is scheduled from 8am-4pm, and 5-10 minute traffic delays can be expected. If you are planning to travel on Stewart Street, near the Linoberg Street intersection, be prepared for a delay, or take an alternate route. T.U.D. asks that you use extreme caution if driving in the area.
Stewart Street
loading map - please wait...
Linoberg Street, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
Stewart Street37.984359, -120.382690Linoberg Street, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)