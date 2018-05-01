T.U.D.: Traffic Delays To Continue On Stewart Street

Sonora, CA — T.U.D. reports that emergency sewer repair work will continue today on Stewart Street in downtown Sonora.

The work is scheduled from 8am-4pm, and 5-10 minute traffic delays can be expected. If you are planning to travel on Stewart Street, near the Linoberg Street intersection, be prepared for a delay, or take an alternate route. T.U.D. asks that you use extreme caution if driving in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen.

