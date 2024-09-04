Columbia Waking Up Without Electricity

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Columbia, CA — Around 1,300 PG&E customers in the Columbia area lost electricity during the five o’clock hour this morning.

PG&E reports that 358 customers lost power at 5:08 am and 953 more went out at 5:11 am. The cause of the outages is under investigation. The company reports, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

PG&E hopes to have the power restored by 11 am. The outage includes the area in and around Columbia State Park, the Columbia Airport, and Yankee Hill.