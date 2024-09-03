Soroptimists To Offer Cash Grants For Women Seeking Educational Assistance

Calaveras, CA– Women who are the primary wage earners for their families can now apply for financial assistance through the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. The awards, which provide cash grants to help women continue their education or training, are open for applications until November 15. Soroptimist International of Calaveras County will award recipients between $1,000 and $3,000 in cash. These local winners may also advance to the Soroptimist Region level, where they could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalists each receiving $10,000.

Recipients of the Live Your Dream Award can use the funds to cover various education-related expenses, including tuition, books, childcare, and transportation. Each year, the Live Your Dream Award program distributes over $2.8 million in cash grants to women who serve as the head of their households. Since its inception in 1972, the program has provided more than $40 million, helping tens of thousands of women improve their lives and those of their families.

Founded in 1947, the Calaveras club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization dedicated to providing women and girls with access to education and training for economic empowerment. The organization also runs LiveYourDream.org, an online community offering volunteer opportunities to support women and girls. For more information on the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards and to apply, visit here.