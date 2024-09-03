Road Projects Getting Underway In Arnold

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Arnold, CA — Starting today, and continuing through the end of the month, there will be some road projects and traffic delays throughout the Arnold community.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that resurfacing and paving will take place on Moran Road, Calaveritas Road, Lightning Lane, and Mustang Road.

Traffic lanes along the roadways will be impacted with use of flaggers and warning devices. Crews will be active during daylight hours of 7 am to 4 pm.

The 2024 Road Resurfacing and Paving Program is being constructed by Mountain Cascade, Inc., under contract with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works.