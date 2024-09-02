Sonora City Council To Meet On Tuesday

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — With Monday being the Labor Day holiday, the Sonora City Council will meet on Tuesday this week.

The only two items of note are presentations. The council will hear an update from District One Tuolumne County Supervisor David Goldemberg about county issues that could impact the city.

Immediately after, there will be a quarterly update from Visit Tuolumne County about marketing efforts to bring in new visitors to the county. The presentation is scheduled to be delivered by VTC President/CEO Lisa Mayo and Programs and Project Manager Jen Lopez.

The regular portion of the meeting is open to the public and will start at 5 pm on Tuesday at Sonora City Hall (94 N. Washington Street).