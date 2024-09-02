Two Killed In Calaveras Head-On Crash

CHP San Andreas Night Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Limited details are currently available, but the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that two people died in a head-on crash on Sunday evening on Highway 12 in San Andreas.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the incident.

It happened near Toyon Middle School at 9:26 pm. Two vehicles were involved, and the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the two who died were a “young adult female and a young adult male.”

A third young adult male suffered major injuries and was flown to a trauma center in the Central Valley. Additionally, a small dog was killed in the crash.

No additional information is immediately available. We will pass along more details as they are released.