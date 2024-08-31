Bears Bring Their A-Game

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki:

The Summerville Bears football team brought their A-game to Denair on Friday night. They scored 28 points in the first half and coasted to a 38-0 victory over the Coyotes. The Bears gained 288 yards on the ground, 73 by air, crossed the goal line five times, and kicked a 26-yard field goal for good measure.

The Bears sprinted to a 14-point lead in the first quarter with Colton Cash hitting pay dirt on two end-sweeps, one for 35 yards and the other for 18. Before the half, they raised the lead to 28, with Isaac Biggs scoring on a 4-yard plunge and catching a 3-yard pass from Bryce Leveroos. The final scores came on a 35-yard end-sweep by Orlando Lopez and the 26-yard field goal by Bryson Benites in the third quarter. With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Bears just held on to the ball as the game time expired.

Isaac Biggs was awarded the Black Oak Casino player of the game for his tough running (all between the tackles), 15 carries for 88 yards, a touchdown, and a 3-yard reception for another TD. The Bears will play game three of the season next week vs. the Waterford Wildcats at home.

In other football action, Calaveras defeated Los Altos 54-0. Next Friday they play Ripon Christian. Bret Harte lost to Franklin 14 to 21. They play Denair next Friday.