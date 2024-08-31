Wildcats Win Big

Sonora beats Livingston -- Photo taken by: Zeb Drivdahl View Photo

Written by Zeb Drivdahl:

Sonora received the opening kickoff and went straight to work, using a run-heavy attack to carve up yards and ultimately score a touchdown on a 1-yard QB sneak by Eli Ingalls. Despite a few costly penalties on the following drive, the Wildcat defense held firm and forced a punt by Livingston. The ensuing Sonora possession ultimately stalled deep in the Wolves’ territory, ending with a field goal from senior kicker Emanuel Garibay. After another penalty-filled defensive series, the Wildcats were able to get the stop and led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Sonora broke the game open in the second quarter as the Wildcats took to the air. Facing a 4 and 7 near midfield, the Wildcats dialed up a deep pass to wide-open Wyatt Holt for a 47-yard touchdown. The next Sonora drive featured even more passing, with multiple 20+ yard completions to Holt and fellow wide receiver Jonathan Curran. Ingalls put on the finishing touches with another long completion to Holt for another touchdown and a 24-0 lead. The Wolves kept the pressure on, however, unleashing an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next drive. That would prove to be Livingston’s first and final score of the evening, however, as touchdowns by Tommy Sutton, Dallas Lattin, and Steven Morfoot iced the game for the Wildcats.

Wyatt Holt was named Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his 2 TD performance. The Wildcats are on the road next week against the Antelope Titans.

In other football action, Calaveras defeated Los Altos 54-0. Next Friday they play Ripon Christian. Bret Harte lost to Franklin 14 to 21. They play Denair next Friday.