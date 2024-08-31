A Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly In Amador County

Home where two bodies found in Pine Grove in Amador County -- ACSO photo View Photo

Pine Grove, CA – Amador County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a gruesome find in a Pine Grove home yesterday afternoon.

A 911 call to dispatch just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday reported a domestic disturbance at a residence in the area of Nills Way in Pine Grove. When deputies arrived on the scene, a witness told deputies that there were two deceased people inside the residence. When deputies entered the home and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s officials have not released the victims’ names or any details regarding the killings, including the weapon used or whether it was a murder-suicide. All investigators would relay is that “there are no outstanding suspects. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Evidence Technicians responded to the location to collect evidence.