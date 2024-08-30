Update: Fire In Paloma Area Of Calaveras County Spread Stopped

Fire in Paloma area of Calaveras County -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 3:39 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews are making progress on the Gwin Fire burning in the 7600 block of Gwin Street off Paloma Road in the Paloma area of Calaveras County. The forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated two acres. All responding resources have been called off the scene, and two tankers have been released. The remaining crews will work towards full containment and then mop up for the next hour or so. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Paloma, CA — Air and ground resources are working a two-acre blaze near the North Fork Mokelumne River and north of Highway 26 in the Paloma area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire has named it the Gwin Fire as it is burning in the 7600 block of Gwin Street off Paloma Road. It is burning in the grass at a slow rate of spread, and no structures are threatened. A roadway is helping to stop the flames from spreading on one side of the fire. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.