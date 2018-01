Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is making emergency sewer pipeline repairs today on Stewart Street in downtown Sonora.

Only a single traffic lane will be open, and 5-10 minute delays should be expected, near the Linoberg Street area. The work started at around 8am and should be completed at 4pm. T.U.D. asks that you drive with caution and exercise patience while the repairs are being made.

Written by BJ Hansen.

