Man Dies In Calaveras Tractor Accident

By B.J. Hansen
Valley Springs, CA — Several emergency responders were dispatched to an incident involving a man being run over by a tractor (backhoe) in the 2400 block of Double Springs Road.

We reported earlier that it happened during the eight o’clock hour on Thursday morning. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department updates, “On arrival, first responders found an adult male in full arrest with traumatic injuries. CPR was administered to the victim, and unfortunately, the adult male did not survive the accident.”

The incident happened on a residential property. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. No additional information is immediately available.

