Labor Day Weekend Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 31st, September 1st, and Labor Day with temperatures in the 90s that will bring many to local waterways. First, Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries presents the Labor Day Weekend Flea Market Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Westside Memorial Park in Tuolumne City from 11 AM to 2 PM. There will be live music this Saturday and plenty of food available, including hot dogs, tacos and peanut brittle.

There is also an Indoor and Outdoor Annual Rummage Sale with clothes, books, kitchenware and collectibles at St. Susanna Orthodox Mission off Jamestown Road as detailed here.

The Sierra Nevada Logging Museum presents their Annual Logging Jamboree in White Pines this Saturday. The competition begins at 10 AM with numerous logging contests. Throughout the day, the Museum will be open, there will be vendors on hand and a BBQ food fundraiser. More details are here.

The traditional Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser is back. The event will be held at the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine fire station on Highway 108 in Sugar Pine this Saturday from 4 to 7 PM. Details are in the event listing here.

Murphys Creek Theatre is performing ‘The Cake’ by Bekah Brunstetter the writer of NBC’s hit show ‘This is Us.’ This comedy is about a North Carolina baker, named Della, who gets the dream opportunity to be a contestant on a famous baking show at the same time she has to bake a cake for a very important wedding. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2 pm through September 8, 2024.

The Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce presents Concerts in the Pines Saturday evenings through September 7th at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. The free public concerts are held from 6 until 8 PM with this Saturday’s band being Ticket To Ride Electric with memorable sounds of The Beatles.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 4 pm to dusk on Fridays. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5 – 8 pm until October 4th. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings until October 12th. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

The last Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market is on Wednesday, September 4th is with the classic rock, blues, soul, and funk band Burn Permit.

The Calaveras Community Band, under the direction of Mickey Harper, will be performing a Labor Day concert at Murphys Park in Murphys CA. The concert will be Monday night, September 2nd starting at 6 pm. Come enjoy the beautiful park, the lovely creek and the wonderful music. The band will perform patriotic favorites, Broadway tunes and jazz classics.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf.

