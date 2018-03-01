Update: Deadly Crash On Highway 108

Knights Ferry Area Traffic From Crash Enlarge

Update at 4:50 p.m.: The CHP reports the roadway has reopened and traffic is moving freely once again on Highway 108 after a deadly head-on crash near Knights Ferry. Further details on the wreck are below.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The CHP reports tow crews have removed one of the vehicles from the deadly crash that closed Highway 108 in the Knights Ferry area and continue to work on clearing the other. The estimated time the roadway will reopen is approximately 15 to 20 minutes. One person died at the scene and another was pinned in a vehicle, but their is no word on their condition. The person killed is not being identified pending notification of family. A detour has been set up for traffic in both directions. Details on that can be found below.

Update at 3:35 p.m.: The CHP reports tow crews have made it to the scene and are working to remove the wreckage of a head-on collision that claimed one life and shutdown Highway 108. There was also a person pinned in one of the vehicles and there is no word on their condition. Traffic is being diverted in both directions with the details below.

Original post at 2:45 p.m.: Knights Ferry, CA — A deadly crash on Highway 108 has the roadway shutdown with traffic backed up to Lovers Leap.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy/Sonora and Willms roads in the Knights Ferry area. CHP officer Faustino Pulido details, “A two vehicle head-on collision. There’s one confirmed fatality and there’s one pin-in. The whole roadway is closed with officers diverting traffic from Oakdale through Knights Ferry back out on Sonora Road just before the Tuolumne County line.”

For westbound motorists traffic is being rerouted along Kennedy Road through Knights Ferry to Orange Blossom Road back onto Highway 108.

