Tuolumne County Chamber Seeks Small Business Input

Sonora, CA — A new survey has been launched by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce seeking input from small business leaders across the county.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Tuolumne County’s economy, and we want to ensure that their voices are heard,” says Mathew Galvan, Chairman of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce. “This survey will give us valuable insights into the specific needs of our business community, helping us better serve them with tailored solutions and advocacy.”

The survey is designed to help understand better the unique challenges and opportunities facing small business owners. The Chamber of Commerce reports that the results will help its strategic efforts to support local businesses, including potential new initiatives to address recruitment needs, economic development barriers, and the growing concern over vacant storefronts.

The survey topics include business-to-business needs, recruiting challenges, economic barriers, storefront vacancies, entrepreneurial challenges, and business expansion and downsizing decisions.

Business owners are encouraged to participate in the survey by clicking here. It takes about 5-7 minutes to complete.