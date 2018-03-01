New California Legislative Session Starts Today

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers return to the state capitol today.

Over recent weeks, lawmakers have given tidbits regarding what will be the priorities for the new year. We reported recently that new regulations could be aimed utilities responsible for igniting wildfires, and insurance companies that drop coverage following disasters.

Policies related to healthcare, climate change and sexual harassment are also expected to be on the docket. The legislature will reconvene with three open seats. Democratic Assemblymembers Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh resigned in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and Democratic Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas left citing health issues.

It will mark the final session for Governor Jerry Brown, who will term out at the end of the year. He is expected to release his new budget proposal on January 10. The Mother Lode is represented in the legislature by Senator Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, both Republicans.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Contact Your Local Representatives; US Congressional Rep. 4th District Tom McClintock, US Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, 5th Assembly District Frank Bigelow and 8th District State Senator Tom Berryhill in our Community Guide Government Section here.