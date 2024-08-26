Search Suspended For Missing Hiker In Emigrant Wilderness

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for 71-year-old Michael Moore, who was last seen on August 16 after filing for a wilderness permit for the Emigrant Wilderness.

Moore’s dog was found by hunters west of his intended destination on August 17, and his backpack was discovered and reported to law enforcement on August 19. Following these findings, the Sheriff’s Office initiated a search effort after locating Moore’s vehicle at the Gianelli Trailhead. Over the past week, approximately 450 personnel from more than 18 mutual aid agencies participated in the search, covering rugged terrain in all directions from where Moore’s dog and pack were found. Despite extensive efforts, including the use of ground searchers, helicopters, UAVs, K9 units, and UTVs, no further clues have been found to indicate Moore’s whereabouts. The search teams, primarily composed of volunteers, covered roughly 3,435 miles during the operation. Despite the exhaustive search and challenging conditions, no evidence was found to suggest foul play, and no additional leads have emerged.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office has decided to suspend the large-scale search and will no longer request mutual aid assistance through CalOES. However, the Tuolumne County Search and Rescue team will continue limited search efforts based on any new clues and resource availability. The Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the agencies and personnel who assisted in the search and remains committed to bringing closure to the case if new information arises.