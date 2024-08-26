Rare August Snow, Including At Tioga Pass, Followed By Above Normal Temperatures

Sonora, CA — Snow was reported in several higher elevation areas of the Sierra Nevada over the weekend from an unusually cool weather system from the Gulf of Alaska that dipped into Northern California.

A stretch of Highway 89 through Lassen Volcanic Park was even shut down for a while after three inches of snowfall fell during the early morning hours.

The National Weather Service reports that a dusting of snow was also reported along Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park, which marked the first time that August snow fell there since 2003. Tioga Pass rises to 9,900 feet.

Most of the weekend precipitation fell to the north of the Mother Lode. Some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe reported receiving a dusting of snow. While it was minimal compared to the winter months, the National Weather Service reports that record rainfall for the date was recorded in Stockton at 0.05 inches, and in Redding at 0.13 inches, and Red Bluff at 0.09 inches.

High temperatures, locally, were in the seventies in the foothills.

The National Weather Service reports that temperatures will be above normal over the next week with many areas back in the nineties.