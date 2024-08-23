Power Outage Stretches From Jamestown To Groveland

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Pacific Gas & Electric reports that 2,697 customers are without electricity in Tuolumne County.

The widespread outage started at 7:27 am. The company reports that it is an “unplanned outage” and that their team is “evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

What specifically caused the outage is unclear. The company reports that it hopes to have everyone restored by 11:45 am.