Road Closures And Detours For Valley Springs School Safety Project

Valley Springs, CA– Starting Monday, August 26, road improvements will take place near Valley Springs Elementary School, causing traffic delays and detours through mid-October. Sequoia Avenue, between Cedar Street and Pine Street, and Pine Street, between Sequoia Avenue and Daphne Street, will be closed to through traffic. Emergency vehicles and local traffic will still have access. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and follow detour signs.

Crews will work from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. The Valley Springs School Safety Improvement Project, managed by George Reed, Inc. under contract with Calaveras County, aims to enhance safety in the area. For questions or urgent road issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during business hours. After hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (209) 754-6500.