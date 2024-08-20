Search On For Missing Man In Stanislaus National Forest

Missing Michael Moore and his dog --TCSO photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – A search is underway in Stanislaus National Park in the Emigrant Wilderness area east of Pinecrest Lake for a missing man whose car was found parked near the Gianelli Trailhead, and now Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for help.

Sheriff’s officials report that members of its search and rescue team are currently combing around that trailhead for 71-year-old Michael Moore in that general area. They are also asking for the public’s help in finding him. He and his dog went missing on Friday (8/16) when going on an intended hike towards Powell Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness, according to sheriff’s officials.

This past weekend, on Saturday (8/17), his dog was discovered near Forest Road 4N24 west of the Gianelli trailhead. The next day, Monday (8/19), a backpack later confirmed to belong to Michael was found near Forest Road 4N34.

“Both the dog and pack are in the general direction of Dodge Ridge, west from the Gianelli Trailhead, the opposite direction of Michael’s intended route,” relayed sheriff’s officials, adding, “Michael’s vehicle was a silver Toyota Corolla and was later confirmed to be parked near the Gianelli Trailhead.”

Sheriff’s officials give this description of Moore. He has shoulder-length gray hair, a gray beard, and is 5’6″ tall and 128 lbs. He was last seen wearing cut-off denim shorts, a black ballcap, and an unknown-color shirt. Anyone who has seen Moore or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.