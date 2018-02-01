Fatal Highway 108 Crash Victim Id’d

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP has identified the 63-year-old Sonora man who was killed in a head-on crash this past Friday on Highway 108/120 near the Yosemite Junction.

Officer Faustino Pulido confirms, “William Applegate was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.”

Applegate drifted into the opposing traffic lane of Highway 108 in his 2003 Jeep and hit a 2012 Chrysler van driven by Ximenes Pereira of Tracy. Pereira, and his four passengers, suffered minor to major injuries and were taken to Adventist Health Sonora. What exactly led Applegate to drift into the opposing traffic lane is still under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled. The crash occurred at around 11am.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic