Tuolumne County To Discuss Homeless Policies And Sanctioned Camp’s Future

Sonora, CA — Whether Tuolumne County will continue to operate a homeless camp on the Law and Justice Center property will be among the topics discussed at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

The sanctioned camp was developed by the county (near the existing jail and courthouse) partly due to a precedent-setting court ruling out of Grants Pass, Oregon. Judges had earlier ruled that municipalities could not prevent unhoused people from sleeping in public spaces unless there was a designated spot for them to go. However, the US Supreme Court recently overturned the Grants Pass decision, stating that it does not qualify as cruel and unusual punishment.

The Board of Supervisors will give direction at Tuesday’s meeting about the future of the sanctioned camping area, as well as general enforcement of camping on county property.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include approving a $2.5 million contract for needed repairs on Wards Ferry Road following recent storm damage, and a vote to declare September 29-October 5 as Jimmy Carter week in recognition of the former President’s 100th birthday.

Also, there will be a presentation on the Annual Public Health Report and Community Health Improvement Plan.

The meeting starts Tuesday at 9 am in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.