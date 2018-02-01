Sonora PD Investigating Mail Theft

Sonora Police Department Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Over the New Year’s holiday weekend the drive up postal drop box was burglarized at the main Sonora Post office on South Washington Street.

The police department reports that an unknown amount of mail was taken from the box. If you noticed any suspicious activity, or have any information about the whereabouts of the mail, you should call the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141. The police department encourages anyone who dropped mail containing checks or credit card information in the box to closely monitor your account for unauthorized transactions. It is unclear when exactly the mail was stolen. We’ll pass along more information if it becomes available.

