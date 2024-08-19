Containment Gained On 310 Acre Middle Fire In Yosemite

Middle Fire In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The Middle Fire, which was started by a lightning strike earlier this month in Yosemite National Park, is 310 acres and now 85% contained.

The National Park Service reports that the fire, discovered on August 4, is located at an elevation of 7,000 feet near the Middle Fork of the Tuolumne River and west of White Wolf Lodge.

Resources on the scene are using a “full suppression strategy” to contain the blaze and utilizing one helicopter, two Type 2 crews, and two engines.

Fire crews are accessing the fire from Tioga Road, so travelers in that area are urged to use extra caution. There are trail closures in place along Long Gulch Creek between Aspen Valley and White Wolf.

In addition, there is also a 31-acre lightning-caused fire that was located that same day (August 4) one mile north of Morrison Creek. It is currently being monitored and allowed to burn out naturally. 50% of the fire has a natural containment line around it.