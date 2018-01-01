Happy New Year; Rain And Snow Is On The Way

Double Rainbow Downtown Sonora Enlarge

After an extended dry period, wet weather returns midweek as a couple of Pacific storms move through.

Precipitation will begin over the coastal and northern mountains Wednesday afternoon into evening, then spread over all of Interior Northern California Wednesday night into Thursday.

Another storm will bring more widespread rain and mountain snow Thursday night into early Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate precipitation is expected with these storms.

The rainfall totals from Wednesday into Saturday will range from around a quarter of an inch to one inch in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. In the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada, rainfall totals are expected from around three quarters of an inch up to two inches.

Snow levels will generally remain at or above 7,500 feet through Friday, lowering to 5,500 to 6,500 feet Saturday morning.

The snowfall totals from Wednesday into Saturday will range from around two inches to one foot above the 7,000 foot elevation.

There will be slick roads with possible mountain travel delays.

Wind gusts up to forty-five mph are possible over higher terrain.

The threat of scattered showers, mainly over the mountains, may continue over the weekend.

Written by Mark Truppner.