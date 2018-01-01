Sonora Man Arrested For Arson Incident Behind Walmart

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department arrested a man that allegedly set several pallets on fire behind the Walmart on Sanguinetti Road.

The fire occurred during the early morning hours over the weekend and it was determined to be “suspicious” in nature. Fire personnel extinguished the blaze and soon began investigating the cause. Police officers reviewed Walmart’s surveillance video and saw 32-year-old Aaron Eugene Jolley intentionally start the fire. Later in the day Jolley was located by officers and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on a charge of arson. It is unclear why he allegedly ignited the fire.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.