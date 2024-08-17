Back To School In Tuolumne County, Watch out For Buses

TCSO school bus light rules graphic View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Motorists will find students and yellow buses out on the roadways next week as public schools in Tuolumne County begin the new school year.

The county’s superintendent of schools office asks drivers, “As we gear up for the new school year, let’s prioritize safety for everyone.” The CHP also wants to alert motorists to keep their heads up and their phones down while also slowing down.

The superintendent’s office offers these safety tips:

Bus Safety:

Watch for buses making frequent stops. Stop when the bus has its stop sign extended and red lights flashing.

Teach kids to stand back from the curb while waiting for the bus and to board and exit safely.

If the bus has seatbelts, make sure they’re used. Encourage good behavior on the bus to avoid distractions for the driver.

Pedestrian Safety:

Use crosswalks and obey traffic signals when walking to and from school.

Stay alert! Remind children to avoid distractions like phones or headphones while crossing streets.

Driving Safety:

Stick to school zone speed limits and be extra cautious during school start and end times.

Avoid using mobile phones while driving in school zones.

The superintendent’s office added, “Let’s work together to ensure a safe and successful school year!”