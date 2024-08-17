Road Improvements Bring Traffic Delays To Calaveras County

Flaggers conducting one-way traffic control View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Road repairs will impact travelers on several roadways in several Calaveras County communities through the end of the month.

The Road Resurfacing and Paving Program 2024 will begin Tuesday, August 20, and continue through late August. The county has hired Mountain Cascade, Inc., out of Livermore, to complete the work. Some of the areas affected include San Andreas, Valley Springs and Copperopolis. Crack treatment will be done on Gold Strike Road, Churchill Road, Bergsma Lane, Brooks Road, Crail Way, Friedman Way, Hironymous Way, McNeil Way, Nall Street, O’Reilly Street, Pollock Street, Roberts Road, Stabulis Road, Westhill Road, Lombardi Drive, Stagecoach Road, and Chuckwagon Drive.

Flaggers and warning devices will direct traffic, causing up to 10-minute delays for motorists. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the cone zone as crews will be active during daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For any questions or to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).