Summerville High Proposing $13-Million Bond Measure

Tuolumne, CA — Residents living in the Summerville Union High School District will be asked during the November General Election whether to approve a bond measure to make facility improvements around campus.

The $13-million bond would generate around $753,000 annually, while bonds are outstanding, at average rates of $17 per $100,000 assessed property value.

It is noted that there would be annual audits, citizen oversight, and no money going to salaries.

In an interview this week, Summerville High Superintendent Michael Merrill stated, “The number one project is to replace our 40-year-old portables. We refer to them as the ‘math wing,’ and that is the biggest project we are looking at. We are also looking at making health and safety improvements around campus with additional lighting and security systems. We have 86 acres that make up our campus, so it is a lot. And also, improving the technology infrastructure and making sure that everything is accessible through all parts of our campus.”

The notice for the bond measure was approved by the school board and recently submitted to the Tuolumne County Election’s Office. The legal period to file both arguments in favor and in opposition is underway.

Summerville’s most recent bond measure came in 2012 when the school made significant improvements to the Thorsted Field stadium (new bleachers, all-weather track, and a turf surface), constructed a new arts building, and funded a new shade structure.