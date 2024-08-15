Traffic Delays In Twain Harte Due To Road Construction

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that road maintenance work is taking place today on Middle Camp Sugar Pine Road in Twain Harte.

The construction is from Highlander Drive to Lakewood Drive and it is prompting a full closure.

Marked detours are in place and travelers are asked to follow the instructions of onsite personnel. The work is anticipated to conclude at 3:30 pm today (August 15).