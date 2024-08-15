Worker At Camp Mather Dies In Yosemite Hiking Accident

Camp Mather - SF Recreation and Parks Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A man who was working as a cook at Camp Mather has died in what was described as a hiking accident during his day off.

20-year-old Matt Mullen was an assistant cook at the family summer camp that is operated by San Francisco Recreation and Parks. He died on August 8 in a “tragic accident” while he was hiking.

SF Recreation and Parks describes Mullen as having been an upbeat and fun-loving person. It was his second year working at the camp. Grief counselors responded last week to provide support to fellow employees. No additional information about the incident has immediately been released.

Camp Mather is located near the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir.